Amid detractors, Pacquiao son insists 'I also work hard'

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Pacquiao, son of boxing legend and senator Manny Pacquiao, making a name for himself with a blossoming rap career.

But, like most life endeavors, the journey hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows.

The 18-year-old, whose performance of his song "Hate" on Wish 107.5 has garnered some 9.4 million views just a week after its release, has already seen his fair share of detractors early in his career.

Their argument? It's all in his family's name.

But Pacquiao was quick to air his side, reiterating his own efforts to achieve what he has done.

"People would say it has to do with my last name... I understand naman, but at the same time, it's like, I work hard to achieve what I am," Pacquiao told PEP.ph in a report published on Friday.

His song circulated on social media, with criticisms directed at the music newcomer — alleging that his name and "privilege" put him far ahead of other up and coming artists.

The boxer's son alredy has a debut album set to be released.

Amid the comments, however, Pacquiao is only trying to make his own mark in the world.

"That's how I felt in the song. I wanted to prove that I can. I have talent and I have something. I don't just rely on my parents," he said.

The rapper also shared that despite the negative comments he had received, his family remains supportive of his decision.

"You have a lot of obstacles in the way, but you can concquer it. You just be patient lang. And they just supported me. They were proud, happy," he said.