Song torches Masters with eagle, ace-spiked 60; Go, Quiban, Ramos advance

CARMONA, Cavite – Lloyd Go bucked exacting conditions in the afternoon wave and delivered a two-under 68 to secure his place in the weekend rounds. But it was Korean Minhyuk Song who stole the spotlight with a breathtaking backside assault that transformed the Philippine Open into his own personal showcase at Manila Southwoods here Friday.

Song produced a staggering 10-under-par 60, highlighted by an eagle and a hole-in-one, to storm from an overnight 70 into a commanding four-shot halfway lead in the $1-million championship, the final leg of this year's Asian Tour.

It was a round of extraordinary shot-making and fearless aggression that left even Song surprised by the magnitude of his performance.

"Of course, I'm very happy. It was surprising but I was actually targeting an 11-under score. But still, very, very happy with my performance today," said Song, whose two-day total of 130 put him four strokes ahead of Thai Sarit Suwannarut.

Song, who admitted that his aggressive approach often involves taking calculated risks, certainly had everything going his way during an unbelievable stretch on the back nine.

"That's my style, I'm very aggressive and I like taking risks. It paid off today," he said.

And how it paid off.

After settling for a 70 in Thursday's opening round, Song hardly looked like a player about to produce one of the tournament's most spectacular performances. He opened with a routine birdie-bogey exchange in his first four holes before catching fire on the inward nine.

The fireworks began with a birdie on No. 14. He followed it with a spectacular chip-in birdie on the next, then pitched in for eagle on the par-4 16th to send his momentum soaring.

But Song was far from finished.

On the 184-yard 17th, he delivered the shot of the day, acing the hole to send his charge into overdrive. He capped the phenomenal stretch with another birdie on the par-5 No. 18, completing a seven-under 28 on the backside.

That breathtaking sequence of birdie, chip-in birdie, eagle, ace and birdie had already turned his round into something special.

A bogey on the first hole briefly interrupted the assault, but Song quickly regained his rhythm, firing four more birdies over his final eight holes to complete a sensational 60.

His 10-under round would have made an even bigger splash in the record books, but the tournament's continued use of preferred lies following overnight rains rendered the score ineligible for record purposes.

Still, the performance was more than enough to catapult him to the top of the leaderboard at 10-under 130.

Sarit kept himself within striking distance with a solid 63, highlighted by five consecutive birdies starting on No. 5, for a 134 total, while fellow Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana carded a 67 for third at 135.

While Song was rewriting the day's script with his spectacular scoring spree, Go was busy rescuing his own campaign after a shaky start threatened to derail his bid for a weekend berth.

Coming off a gutsy 70 in the opening round, Go birdied the first hole but stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4. He quickly regained his rhythm, however, carding three birdies over the next five holes to turn in a two-under-par 33.

A bogey on No. 11 briefly stalled his charge, but the back-to-back winner in the Pinewoods and Pradera Verde legs of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour finally broke a string of five pars with a clutch birdie on the 17th, salvaging a two-under-par round and a 138 total.

Powered by an impressive 27-putt performance, Go climbed to a share of 15th, eight strokes behind Song with 36 holes remaining on a course that continued to test the mettle of the local aces.

Meanwhile, carrying the momentum of a in the opening round, Justin Quiban birdied No. 2 to get off to a promising start but gave the stroke back with a bogey on the sixth. He recovered with a birdie on the difficult ninth, only to stumble badly on the inward nine, suffering a double bogey on No. 10 before dropping another stroke on the 12th.

With his round threatening to unravel, Quiban dug deep and summoned the composure needed to arrest the slide.

He birdied Nos. 14 and 18 to close with a flourish, salvaging a 70 for a one-under 139 aggregate and safely getting inside the Top 65 and ties cutoff.

The steady finish, however, came at a price in the standings, dropping him from a share of 13th to joint 18th. Still, the more important task was accomplished: he survived to play another 36 holes.

Sean Ramos likewise bounced back in impressive fashion, recovering from an opening 74 with a three-under 67 to pool a 141 and move into a share of 37th in a tie with Carl Corpus, who shot a 71, comfortably advancing to the weekend rounds.

Tony Lascuña also mounted a fightback, carding a 68 to salvage a 144 and a share of 62nd, alongside Jeffren Lumbo and Kristoffer Arevalo, who both carded 72s for the second straight day, and Reymon Jaraula, who faltered with a 73.

Not everyone among the local contingent was as fortunate.

Reigning back-to-back Order of Merit champion Angelo Que and Fidel Conception suffered an early exit after their second-round 70s left them with 145s, one stroke outside the cut line.

Jhonnel Ababa and Filipino-Briton Enrique Dimayuga shot 71 and 74, respectively, to likewise pool five-over totals, while Elee Bisera stumbled with a 75 for a 146, and Francis Morilla finshed with a 147 after a 74.

Josh Jorge also failed to advance with a 148 after a 73, so did Aidric Chan (74-150), Keanu Jahns (77-151), Ivan Monsalve (78-152), Gab Manotoc (76-152), 2019 Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla (77-153) and Dino Villanueva (75-154).

With Song setting a blistering pace and holding a commanding four-shot cushion, the spotlight now shifts to whether anyone can mount a serious challenge to the Korean's seemingly unstoppable charge in the final 36 holes.