Pacquiao son shows off rapping skills in song 'Pac-Man'

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao may be good at throwing punches in the ring, but it looks like his second-eldest son Michael is better at "throwing bars".

The 18-year-old recently turned heads on social media after gaining traction on a collaboration with fellow rapper Michael Bars.

Pacquiao was featured on the song that referenced his father, as the title suggests.

The track even started with the iconic catchphrase of boxing announcer Michael Buffer: "Let's get ready to rumble!"

Like his father, Pacquiao combines passion for both sports and music as a teenager.

He is a student-athlete playing for the Brent International School Manila's basketball team.

He also posts his own songs on his YouTube channel.

It seems like Sen. Manny is passing on more than just his athletic skills to his children.