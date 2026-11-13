Bulldogs gun for outright UAAP semis berth

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – NUNS vs Ateneo (16U Boys)

10 a.m. – NU vs UE (Women)

12 p.m. – UP vs FEU (Women)

2:30 p.m. – UE vs NU (Men)

5 p.m. – FEU vs UP (Men)

MANILA, Philippines -- National University wants no complication with a bevy of chasers when it tries to secure the second Final Four ticket against also-ran University of the East in the homestretch of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Already assured of at least a playoff for one of the four seats, the Bulldogs shoot for an outright berth agains the Read Warriors at 2:30 p.m. while the Fighting Maroons, who are already in, also seek a sure Top-2 finish for the seventh straight season that comes with a twice-to-beat edge against Far Eastern University at 5 p.m.

Sporting an 8-3 card, NU is enjoying solo second spot but still in not safe position as reigning champion La Salle (6-5), FEU (6-5) and University of Santo Tomas (6-6) lurk behind in an expected wild finish to the semifinals. Slim is the hope of Ateneo as well as Adamson at 5-7, not holding their own fates anymore in the final two games, as UP stands as only team to get in so far at 9-2, built on seven victories in a row. UE is already out of the race at 1-11.

But the charges of head coach Jeff Napa want more than just an outright F4 slot.

“Kung makuha man namin ’yung twice-to-beat na ’yun, it’s up to us kung anong gagawin naming preparation o mindset kung ano man ang placing na mabigay sa amin ni Lord para at least mapaghandaan namin talaga. Alam kong masakit ’yung nangyari last year samin na twice-to-beat na nga, kumbaga parang kaming binasted eh. Kumbaga, ’yun ang kailangan naming paghandaan,” said Napa as NU finished No. 1 last season with a win-once bonus only to bow twice to eventual champion La Salle.

The Bulldogs will ride on two straight wins to achieve the feat, especially against the upset-hungry Red Warriors who snapped a 30-game futility for almost three seasons two games ago before being sent crashing back to Earth against the Growling Tigers, 97-70,

Meanwhile, at stake for UP is another twice-to-beat edge that could shore up its revenge tour after a runner-up finish to La Salle last year, looking to return the favor on FEU after a 90-79 loss in the first round before stringing seven straight wins en route to the Final Four.

“Nasa Final Four nga kami, pero di pa namin iniisip yun. Yung iniisip namin is yung preparation namin na tapusin yung eliminations na panalo,” said Veejay Pre, the Rookie of the Year in 2024 for FEU before transferring to Diliman as he faces his former team anew.