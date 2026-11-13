Proud Ifugao Martin arrives as new Philippine boxing hope

Carl Jammes Martin lands a jab to the body of David Picasso.

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Jammes Martin made sure that he brought his culture with him thousands of miles away from the homeland.

Martin upset Mexican David Picasso earlier in the month at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to win the WBC silver featherweight championship.

The 27-year-old pride of Lagawa, Ifugao won perhaps the biggest fight of his career via split decision against the highly-touted Mexican boxer.

Still, Martin made sure that he brought his Ifugao culture with him to Saudi.

As he made his entrance to the ring, Martin and three other Filipinos performed a traditional dance while wearing chalecos.

“Kahit saan man tayo makarating sa buhay, huwag nating kalimutan na mahalin, pahalagahan at ipagmalaki ang sariling kultura at pinagmulan ng ating mga probinsiya,” Martin posted on Facebook.

“Dala natin ang ating pagkakakilanlan saan man tayo mapunta. Iba-iba man ang pinagmulan, iisa ang dugong Pilipino!”

Martin came into the bout as an underdog and is expected to have a hard time against Picasso, who only previously lost against Naoya Inoue.

But the Filipino did just enough to get the split decision win.

“Carl Jammes Martin’s victory is a testament to how Filipinos continue to support their fellow Filipinos, regardless of the odds,” said SportsPlus Head of Brand Marketing Paul Macalindong.

“As a trusted sportsbook in the country, SportsPlus takes pride in being part of a sports experience that puts the knowledge and skills of sports fans to the test. As we celebrate Martin’s victory, we also celebrate the players on our platform who win with him.”

Martin is now holding a 29-0 win-loss record, with 21 victories coming via knockout.