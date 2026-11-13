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Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association adds men's league

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 4:20pm
Pacquiaoâ€™s Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association adds men's league
Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association officials (top) and players pose for posterity.
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association is no longer a women’s-only tournament.

After three years, the MPVA has decided to expand to the men’s league as it added a men’s division that will feature seven teams battling each other starting November 21 at the Colegio San Agustin Gym in Binan City, Laguna.

“Sen. Manny (Pacquiao) convinced us to do the men’s division because he told us and even showed us a video that he plays volleyball too in General Santos,” said MPVA Director Ian Laurel during Friday’s league launch at the Gloria Maris in Greenhills, San Juan.

The home-and-away tournament will be unveiled with a pair of matches pitting San Pedro City with Pasay at 3 p.m. and host Biñan with Sta. Rosa.

The other six members of the inaugural men’s league are Marikina, Dasmarinas City and Imus City.

For MPVA president Emerson Oreta, they’re just fulfilling the vision of the league’s benefactor — Pacquiao.

“This is Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s platform for Philippine volleyball to succeed,” he said.

Laurel said the league will not be reality without the local government units who joined as well as Frank and Jacob Lao of Strong Group Athletics.

“Not everyone knows that sir Frank Lao is also a volleyball player, he is in fact a setter,” said Laurel. “We all know he also supports basketball but he also loves to support volleyball.”

What’s unique with the league is that the organizers have imposed a minimum of 12 of the participating team’s roster should be homegrown.

“Stars ng liga na ito ay homegrown so that teams will have connection with the fans in the community like kaibigan, kamag-anak, kaklase, katrabaho, kabarkada,” said Laurel.

MAHARLIKA PILIPINAS VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION

MPVA

VOLLEYBALL
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