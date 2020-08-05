Global players' wages still unpaid; suit filed

MANILA, Philippines — After promising the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippines Football League, as well as the players and coaches of Global FC that the new management of the latter will be paid in 10 days’ time from the July 23, there is still nothing.

No word. No advise from anyone. And still no money. And it is already August 5.

English footballer John Cofie, who recently bared his thoughts and feeling about the club not fulfilling its end of the bargain after signing him this past January — a good month and a half before the Philippines went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic — expressed his dismay.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Cofie to this author. Cofie resigned from his day job in Manchester, England, in preparation to fly to Manila and play for Global in the upcoming PFL season. “I knew they were not going to pay because they have been telling the players the same thing for months.”

Philstar.com also learned that outside the new signings, there are 26 players and seven coaching staff who are owed back wages from as little as a month to as much as eight months.

Global FC was purchased from its previous owner, Mark Jarvis, by a new group led by Tami Mazinyi.

We learned that some players – Daniel Gadia, Angelo Marasigan and Jinggoy Valmayor to name a few — have already filed a case against the club last year.

Said Atty. Enrico Angeles of Martinez Vergara Gonzalez and Serrano Law Offices, the lawyer for the footballers who filed a case, “Despite repeated demands from the players and efforts to settle the matter amicably, and giving them more than enough time to settle unpaid salaries, the club didn’t do anything. We were constrained to file a case.”

This writer also learned that the players are now looking at their options in pursuing their grievances toward Global FC.

We reached out to the current team management but as of posting time, there has been no reply.