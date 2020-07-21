COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
John Cofie (right), a football player from Ghana.
Photo courtesy of Rick Olivares
English footballer seeks GAB help with Global FC row
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – Ghanaian footballer, John Cofie, who is based in Manchester, England, has sought the assistance of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) in sorting out his problems with Global FC in the Philippine Football League.

Cofie reached out to this writer about Global FC apparently not fulfilling their contract obligations when they signed him to play for the PFL squad.

“I was approached in the middle of January, around the 15th to the 20th in regards to signing,” said the 27-year old Cofie. “I spoke to who at that time, I was made aware to be the owner of the club, Tamiswa Mazinyi, and my agent at that time, Graham Duffield.”

Cofie said that in preparation for his flight to Manila, he resigned from his job at Ocado, a food company in Manchester. 

“I had to leave my job due to Global making promises to fly me and my family over,” added Cofie, who previously played for Hulme City in Australia. “I have a small child and am having a difficult time to provide for my family due to unfulfilled promises by Global.”

Cofie presented his contract as well as screenshots with the Global FC management. He submitted a plea for help to GAB on Tuesday morning. 

This writer also reached out to other players from the squad, and they too confirmed similar experiences regarding unpaid salaries and unfulfilled promises. According to one player, Global FC management informed the squad Monday about making payments within the next two days.

The players, however, remain wary because management has made numerous promises to remit money in previous months even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. 

This writer reached out to Global FC ownership via text but as of posting time, they have yet to respond. 

GAB said it will look into the matter.

