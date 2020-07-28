COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NBL, Women's NBL to go pro
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – Soon, there will be two professional basketball leagues in the country where Filipino players men and women alike can aspire to play for — the National Basketball and the Women’s NBL.

NBL Pilipinas, Inc. executive vice president Rhose Montreal on Tuesday told The STAR they have applied for pro status and they are scheduled to meet with the Games Amusement Board Wednesday with hopes of finalizing everything.

“Yes, WNBL and NBL are going pro,” said Montreal.

A total of seven teams, including La Salle, are joining or committed to join the WNBL, which will be the country’s very first women’s pro league if its approved, while 14 teams have confirmed participation in the NBL.

If given the green light, the NBL will become the third men’s pro league in the country next to the PBA and the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association.

The Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League is also turning pro anytime soon.

Montreal, however, clarified that they are not going against the PBA since their league is regional-based using the home-and-away format similar to the old MBA.

“We’re, in fact, complimentary to the PBA. The PBA is Team A while us in the NBL are regional,” said Montreal.

While saying it will not be a rival to the PBA, it will not be the same with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League since the NBL runs smack to the latter, which is also a non-pro league that is also region-based.

In fact, Montreal said Zamboanga, formerly of the MPBL, had already joined the NBL.

Among the teams that are already in are the Paranaque Aces, Cam Sur Express, Taguig Generals, La Union Power, Nueva Ecoja Bespren, QC Defenders and Laguna Pistons.

