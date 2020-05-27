Philippine girls football player dies at 16

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Girls' National Team standout Celestina Beatrice Luna passed away on Tuesday. She was 16.

Luna, who battled arteriouvenous malformation (AVM), slipped into a coma on Monday.

AVM is described as "an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation".

The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation U-15 Girls Championship in Myanmar.

Luna scored one goal in her first cap for the national team in a 12-0 routing of Timor-Leste in the tournament.

The Pinay Futbol community shared their condolences Tuesday evening.

"We lost one of our own today, but God gained another vibrant little angel," their post read.