Norman Black names his all-time Ateneo starting five

MANILA, Philippines — During the Hoops Coaches International webinar last Friday evening, multi-titled collegiate and professional basketball champion coach Norman Black was asked to name his starting unit culled from his eight years at the helm of the Ateneo Blue Eagles (2005-2012).

In that span, Black guided Ateneo to six UAAP title appearances, winning five straight from 2008-2012. He also took the Blue Eagles to Final Four appearances during his eight years in Katipunan. He likewise won a total of 16 championships, including non-UAAP tournaments.

Black said that choosing five would be difficult because he had so many great players who not only made their mark in college, but also made it to the Philippine Basketball Association. Many are still playing now.

At point guard, he chose LA Tenorio, who he had for two years (including the year where he served as team consultant during the 2004 season).

“He could throw the best outlets passes,” remarked Black. “And once he had the ball, was very hard to stop.”

He also named Kiefer Ravena as the back-up point guard. Ravena, who played for Coach Norman from 2011-12, was an integral part of the team that capped off the fourth and straight titles.

For the shooting guard spot, Black awarded the spot to Chris Tiu.

“Chris could play really good basketball and was our clutch player. But more than that, I have never seen so many girls scream when his name was called out or when he made a shot.”

For the three-spot or small forward position, he named Ryan Buenafe, who he said could be making a huge impact in the PBA if he did not have weight problems.

Buenafe was part of Black’s big recruiting class of 2008 that also included Chiang Kai Shek’s center, Justine Chua, San Beda, forward Nico Salva, Faith Academy forward-center Vince Burke, and Ateneo high school star Tonino Gonzaga.

Buenafe was a part of four Ateneo title teams. He missed out on the fifth title due to academics.

For the five spot, he named Nonoy Baclao, who is now playing for him with the Meralco Bolts in the PBA.

“I have never seen a player like Nonoy affect the outcome because of his defense,” gushed Black, who also said that recruiting Baclao out of West Negros University was one of the most memorable moves he ever did.

For the center slot, he said that he would tap Rabeh Al-Hussaini and Greg Slaughter to alternate at the position.

“When we had Rabeh, he had a terrific couple of seasons where he was pretty much unstoppable. As for Greg, with him in the middle we could force opponents to the middle or the baseline where he guarded the paint very well. And we saw Barangay Ginebra utilize him well when we (the Meralco Bolts) matched up with them in several PBA Finals.

“It’s tough to choose a best team," underscored Black.

“I will also mention that Eric Salamat, JC Intal, Emman Monfort, Japeth Aguilar, Jai Reyes, Kirk Long and Nico Salva deserve to be on that (14-man) lineup."

Black stated that when he had Tenorio, opponents would force him to give up that ball. When he got Long, Tiu and Salamat, it gave his team a lot of flexibility. And opponents couldn’t press them anymore.

“And we could ignite our offense from anywhere.”