Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
NBA suspends season amid COVID-19 situation
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:52 a.m.) — The National Basketball Association is suspending the season amid the COVID-19 situation, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After mulling over decisions whether to hold games without fans in attendance or to put the season on hold, the league has decided to not hold any games at all until further notice.

The decision came minutes after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Gobert was not at the arena for the Utah Jazz' away game against the OKC Thunder, the game was abruptly postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The NBA was reportedly going into the direction of holding games without fans in attendance before the development of Gobert's test results.

