NBA suspends season amid COVID-19 situation

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:52 a.m.) — The National Basketball Association is suspending the season amid the COVID-19 situation, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After mulling over decisions whether to hold games without fans in attendance or to put the season on hold, the league has decided to not hold any games at all until further notice.

LOOK: @NBA official memo on the suspension of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 | @mluisamorales_ @PhilstarNews #NBA pic.twitter.com/3KeocuygNI — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 12, 2020

The decision came minutes after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Breaking: Utah Jazz C Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/6LQ8jI8dMi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2020

While Gobert was not at the arena for the Utah Jazz' away game against the OKC Thunder, the game was abruptly postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the game has been postponed" OKC P.A. announcer says...



"Good Night, Fans" — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 12, 2020

The NBA was reportedly going into the direction of holding games without fans in attendance before the development of Gobert's test results.