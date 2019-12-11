SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Tim Cone relishes the feeling of winning the gold medal with Gilas Pilipinas in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — "Interim" Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone has a lot of accolades in his coaching career, but sweeping their way to a 13th straight Southeast Asian Games gold medal was one of the best moments of his life.

"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after the game.

"I've won a few championships in the PBA but this one ranks right up there at the top," he said.

The Barangay Ginebra mentor took ever the coaching reins from Yeng Guiao after the latter resigned following a botched campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

Despite limited preparations and injuries marring his lineup, Cone and the Filipino cagers continued to reign dominant in the region.

Winning all their games in blowout fashion, the Filipino's championship bid was almost never in question.

And while his future with the national team remains uncertain, Cone was simply grateful he got to come along for the ride.

"It was just a great experience all the way around, you're gonna remember this gold because of all the the experiences you had this past week," Cone said.

Philippine basketball reigned supremed in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, winning four gold medals in the 3x3 and 5x5 categories of both men's and women's basketball.

Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
Kai Sotto makes unofficial visit to NCAA Division I school Kentucky
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto made his way to Lexington to visit the Kentucky Wildcats, the most successful NCAA Division I basketball program in...
Gilas' gift to nation – cage domination
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball-crazy Philippines was picking gold medals right and left in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, and it’s just...
Closing ceremonies: whoopla of success
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
After two weeks of sporting battle in various fronts and in cluster venues in Luzon, the Southeast Asian Games comes down...
Philippine men's volleyball squad bows to Indons, settles for SEA Games silver
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Indonesia played the spoiler’s role to the Philippines’ crack at a historic men’s SEA Games volleyball gold,...
36 minutes ago
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...
15 hours ago
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
17 hours ago
Philippine men's volleyball squad bows to Indons, settles for SEA Games silver
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Indonesia played the spoiler’s role to the Philippines’ crack at a historic men’s SEA Games volleyball gold,...
17 hours ago
Gilas women top Thailand for historic SEA Games gold
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Led by Jack Danielle Animam and Janine Pontejos, the Gilas women fashioned out a 3-0 sweep on their way to the crown in the...
