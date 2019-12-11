Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection

MANILA, Philippines — "Interim" Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone has a lot of accolades in his coaching career, but sweeping their way to a 13th straight Southeast Asian Games gold medal was one of the best moments of his life.

"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after the game.

"I've won a few championships in the PBA but this one ranks right up there at the top," he said.

The Barangay Ginebra mentor took ever the coaching reins from Yeng Guiao after the latter resigned following a botched campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

Despite limited preparations and injuries marring his lineup, Cone and the Filipino cagers continued to reign dominant in the region.

Winning all their games in blowout fashion, the Filipino's championship bid was almost never in question.

And while his future with the national team remains uncertain, Cone was simply grateful he got to come along for the ride.

"It was just a great experience all the way around, you're gonna remember this gold because of all the the experiences you had this past week," Cone said.

Philippine basketball reigned supremed in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, winning four gold medals in the 3x3 and 5x5 categories of both men's and women's basketball.