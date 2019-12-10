State U legends tapped to reinforce Perasol staff

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Maroons have bolstered their coaching staff in a bid to get over the hump next UAAP season.

Diliman legends Ronnie Magsanoc and Benjie Paras together with other former Maroons Joey Guanio and Xavier Nunag have been tapped to reinforce the UP coaching staff with Bo Perasol still serving as chief tactician.

Magsanoc, Paras and Guanio were part of the triumphant 1986 UP team while Nunag played for the Maroons in the 2000s.

They are expected to provide experience and instill winning culture on the younger batch of the Maroons aching to achieve their goal of bringing back the crown to Diliman.

“The track records of these coaches speak for themselves. They bring with them years of experience as both player and coach, and we believe that with them on board they will be tremendous assets to the program,” said Perasol who earlier had uncertainties on his UP coaching stint after a disappointing 82nd season exit.

Bannered by prized recruits Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero, the Maroons had been tagged as one of the season favorites but they bombed out of the Final Four despite sporting a twice-to-beat incentive as the No. 2 seed against eventual finalist Santo Tomas.