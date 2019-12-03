Agatha Wong clinches 2nd gold in SEA Games Wushu

MANILA, Philippines – Agatha Wong clinched her second gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after ruling the Women's Wushu Taijijian tournament at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.

With a score of 9.65, Wong bested Vietnam's Thi Minh Tran, who garnered a score of 9.63 for the bridesmaid finish.

Brunei's Basma Lachkar took the bronze with a score of 9.62.

Wong improved her finish in the category after settling for silver in the 2017 edition.