Agatha Wong clinches 2nd gold in SEA Games Wushu

MANILA, Philippines – Agatha Wong clinched her second gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after ruling the Women's Wushu Taijijian tournament at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.
With a score of 9.65, Wong bested Vietnam's Thi Minh Tran, who garnered a score of 9.63 for the bridesmaid finish.
Agatha Wong competes for Women’s Taijijian happening at the World Trade Center. @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/9mOr9OIPc9— Michelle Lojo (@MGLojo) December 3, 2019
Brunei's Basma Lachkar took the bronze with a score of 9.62.
Wong improved her finish in the category after settling for silver in the 2017 edition. - With report from Michelle Lojo
- Latest
- Trending