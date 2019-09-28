Gilas women score breakthrough win in Asia Cup, avoid relegation

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad remained in Division A after routing India, 92-78, in the classification stage of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup held in India on Friday.

After going winless in their three group stage matches, the Filipina cagers were able to score a victory and avoid relegation.

Janine Pontejos led six Gilas women who scored in double digits with 18 points.

Ana Castillo and Ria Nabalan also contributed with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

India's Shireen Limaye led the way in the host country's losing effort with 23 points.