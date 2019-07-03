PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
NCAA 95 Preview: St. Benilde Blazers
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 9:45am

Key Additions: Ladis Lepalam, Chris Flores, Mark Sangco, Sidney Mosqueda
Key Losses: Paolo Javillonar and Jay Pangalanan

MANILA, Philippines – How can the College of St. Benilde Blazers lose two players who gave a good account of themselves in the preseason? We’re talking about rookie Paolo Javillonar and Jay Pangalanan, who started for CSB.

Now Javillonar and Pangalanan decamped for Letran.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this. John Cardel suited up for the senior San Sebastian team in the MMBL summer league then wore La Salle’s colors also in the UAAP. There’s Mark Tallo, who briefly played for Ateneo in the summer then went on to La Salle then the University of the Visayas. There’s Renzo Subido, who also wore the green and white of the Green Archers during Filoil then wore the black and gold of UST in the next UAAP season. So it happens.

Except it is a bummer. And to think they successfully fended off others from pilfering Ladis Lepalam.

The two gave them flexibility at the forward and center position. That, hustle, scoring, defense and extra possessions. 

The die is cast so is CSB poorer for the loses?

For sure because in the words of CSB head coach TY Tang, they “were the future.” True. They lost the two not only for this season but the next four years. 

Right now that means there is a bit of urgency to doing well this campaign as it is the last for Clement Leutcheu, Yanqui Haruna, JJ Domingo and Edward Dixon. 

Last year, they did so well in the preseason that everyone marked them come the NCAA and they didn’t do too well.

This year, although there was excitement, they glided in under the radar what with the injuries to Haruna and Leutcheu. Justin Gutang was chill as was Dixon. 

There are still expectations. And in spite of that, it is entirely possible they will do better. And they have to if they want to make serious headway this season. They need to address their defense as they surrendered more points than they scored. Granted they weren’t complete, but that remains a concern.

The Blazers are one of the few teams where the impact will come from its forward and center position. That does not mean the guards need not perform. On the contrary, it is time for Unique Naboa and JJ Domingo to step up. 

Naboa in previous years teased with his shooting and blood and guts. But he hasn’t been consistent. In fact, the fire he displayed two seasons ago isn’t there. It isn’t there is a lack in playing time. He’s given it; he just has to deliver. 

JJ Domingo used to be so fearsome; like CSB’s version of Lyceum’s Jaycee Marcelino. That form and derring-do is missing. 

Carlo Young, James Pasturan, Robi Nayve, and Prince Carlos didn’t have good preseasons and they have to find the range if they want the floor to open up for their frontcourt operators. 

And speaking of frontcourt, I have to point out Lepalam’s game. Watching him during the summer, he never moved or even played anything like this during his time in La Salle Greenhills. This in my opinion can be attributed to the Blazers’ coaching staff and big man coach Ali Peek. Yeah, I am seeing some Peek moves in Lepalam such as that quick turnaround in the post. 

Chris Flores will be a swingman stud for CSB in the years to come, but right now, their fortunes lie in the games of Haruna, Leutcheu, Gutang, Dixon and Naboa. 

That isn’t such a bad starting five. But games are won also by the bench. 

The onus now is on the coaching staff to do their best bit of coaching.

It is a tough NCAA season, and whatever happened before is done. No excuses. It is time for CSB to step up its game.

