870 triathletes from 41 countries answer the starting gun in the 2019 Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement.
Jun Mendoza
Tim Reed, Caroline Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

SUBIC BAY, Philippines — Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed finally made his way back on top after reigning anew in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic presented by Big Boss Cement here yesterday. 

The 34-year-old Reed clocked four hours, four minutes and 33 seconds to reclaim the crown in the grueling 1.9km swim-90km bike, 21km run event, foiling fellow Aussie Tim Van Berkel (04:08:36.0) and Seychelles’ Nicholas Baldwin (04:09:06.0), who won the first Philippine full IRONMAN last year also here at the country’s triathlon capital.   

It was a fitting redemption for the 2016 70.3 world champion who was coming off a string of sorry campaigns in the country’s recent 70.3 distance races including a fourth place finish in the Davao Ironman 70.3 just two months ago.

“I’ve been a winner here before so it’s a pleasure to win again,” said Reed who clinched the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Subic title in 2015. “I love coming back here. It’s a great feeling but more importantly, it’s like my form is coming back after a rough path in the past couple of months. It’s just good to be racing well again.”  

Swiss Caroline Steffen shared the spotlight in the centerpiece pro division as she fashioned out another masterful showing in the women’s side for her second Subic crown following her triumph in 2016. 

The former two-time Asia-Pacific champion timed 04:29:14.0 to dominate Dimity Lee Duke of Australia (04:42:58.0) and Laura Wood (04:46:22.0) of New Zealand.

The win, however, did not come easy for Reed, who had to shrug off a gritty challenge from Berkel and Baldwin, who went toe-to-toe with him in the swim and bike legs.  

The three were neck-and-neck heading into the deciding 21-km run where Reed shifted to high gear, sprinting in the first 10 kilometers to pull away from Berkel and Baldwin on his way to an impressive four-minute victory worth $3,000 in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.   

Also the three-time champion in Cebu IRONMAN 70.3, Reed has now five IRONMAN 70.3 titles tucked under his belt with his latest triumph here putting him in a good position to claim a sixth gem in the Cebu championship in August.   

Meanwhile, Filipino August Benedicto (04:44:04.0) won the Asian Elite crown in 04:44:04 worth P50,000.

