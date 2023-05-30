ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

MANILA, Philippines — The UniTeam that helped President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. win in the 2022 elections seems to be breaking apart.

Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) has been demoted from being House senior deputy speaker, while rumors of a coup against House Speaker Martin Romualdez abound.

As this happened, Vice President Sara Duterte bolted out of Lakas-CMD, the party of Arroyo and Romualdez.

Join Xave Gregorio as he explains together with political scientist Arjan Aguirre what all these political movements mean for ordinary Filipinos.

