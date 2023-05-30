^

ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The UniTeam that helped President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. win in the 2022 elections seems to be breaking apart.

Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) has been demoted from being House senior deputy speaker, while rumors of a coup against House Speaker Martin Romualdez abound.

As this happened, Vice President Sara Duterte bolted out of Lakas-CMD, the party of Arroyo and Romualdez.

Join Xave Gregorio as he explains together with political scientist Arjan Aguirre what all these political movements mean for ordinary Filipinos.

Catch this episode of Anyare? on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Philstar.com's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

