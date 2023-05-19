Arroyo: No ambitions to be speaker, just here for district and to help leadership

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo had long decided to focus on being legislator for her Pampanga district, the former president said late Thursday night to address rumors that there were moves to oust Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin.

Arroyo's statement issued late Thursday was a lengthy postscript that followed her one-sentence response to being demoted from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker on Monday.

It was issued hours before Vice President Sara Duterte announced on her irrevocable resignation from Lakas-CMD — led by Romualdez and where Arroyo is president emerita.

While the education secretary did not explain her decision, she said in a statement that her mandate to lead cannot be "poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable powerplay."

'No coup, my actions were misconstrued'

Arroyo bared that when then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, she initially “wanted to aspire” for her old post as House Speaker.

“But it soon became apparent that he was most comfortable with then-Congressman Martin Romualdez as Speaker. I quickly realized the wisdom embedded in that sentiment,” Arroyo said.

Aware that the leader of the lower chamber typically enjoys a close relationship with the president, the lawmaker said that “this relationship of deep trust between Speaker and President has been beneficial in smoothly enacting the legislative agenda of the President.”

Arroyo, however, denied plotting a “coup” against Romualdez.

“When I learned that there were reports that I was suspected of plotting a 'coup' against Speaker Romualdez, I decided I must speak out to clarify my political position. Indeed, some of my actions may have been misconstrued, such as my recent trip with a delegation of Congressmen to Korea for some official meetings,” she said.

Arroyo said that her “political objectives” remain focused on representing the 2nd district of Pampanga and supporting the legislative agenda of both Romualdez and Marcos, as well as using her knowledge as former president to help when “called upon to do so.”

Arroyo became House Speaker in the 17th Congress from 2018 to 2019 after lawmakers elected her to take the position of then-Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez — a move that required then-President Rodrigo Duterte to step in to break the impasse between his two allies.

No more plans to be speaker

Macapagal-Arroyo further distanced herself from the possibility that she would later change her mind about aiming to replace Romualdez.

“I am a mere Congresswoman, so issues of national importance no longer depend on my role in Congress. Thus, I have no compelling reasons to change my mind about foregoing my ambitions for the Speakership,” she said.

Arroyo added that she hopes that her “disavowal” can “preempt any needless politicking so that the House and our President can focus on the job at hand with minimum distraction.”

She also issued the statement after "further reflection" that she feels it "necessary to explain my thoughts on the matter."

"As I have learned during my three decades as a politician, such events are part and parcel of Philippine politics. Still, I do not want it to precipitate or intensify any tendencies towards early politicking," she said.

On Monday, House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe (Zamboanga City) said that electing Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. (Pampanga, 3rd District) to replace Arroyo was meant to “unburden” the former president from “the heavy load required from the position.”

Gonzales and Arroyo are not from the same party, with the former being from PDP-Laban, which is associated with former President Rodrigo Duterte.