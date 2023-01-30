ANYARE?: More tears over expensive onions, importation

MANILA, Philippines — Unlike Ariana Grande, there are more tears left to cry.

Onion imports are coming in, bringing down prices of the bulb that went as high as P700 per kilo in late 2022.

It’s a boon for consumers, but a bane for farmers who will be hit hard by the government’s importation of onions which has been criticized for its ill timing.

Can something be done about this? Now we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he discusses what may have caused onion prices to skyrocket and why importation is not the best solution to tame its price.

