^

News Videos

ANYARE?: More tears over expensive onions, importation

Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Unlike Ariana Grande, there are more tears left to cry.

Onion imports are coming in, bringing down prices of the bulb that went as high as P700 per kilo in late 2022.

It’s a boon for consumers, but a bane for farmers who will be hit hard by the government’s importation of onions which has been criticized for its ill timing.

Can something be done about this? Now we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he discusses what may have caused onion prices to skyrocket and why importation is not the best solution to tame its price.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Monday, January 30, 2023, on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

ANYARE

ONIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Marcos Jr. is staying as agri chief
4 days ago

WATCH: Marcos Jr. is staying as agri chief

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
Marcos believes that more things can be done quickly if the President is calling the shots as compared to an appointed S...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: 'Ambulance chasing' may leave Philippine seafarers high and dry
6 days ago

WATCH: 'Ambulance chasing' may leave Philippine seafarers high and dry

By Martin Ramos | 6 days ago
The International Maritime Employers Council (IMEC) said that the practice of “ambulance chasing” among lawyers...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs
11 days ago

WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs

By Martin Ramos | 11 days ago
Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned as to why the agency has not caught any big-time smugglers and instead focused their attention...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader
11 days ago

WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader

By Martin Ramos | 11 days ago
The CTA ruled that "no civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not...
News Videos
fbtw
ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been
11 days ago

ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been

11 days ago
A purge among cops, a bombshell acquittal, a massive airspace outage and a celebrity getting canceled — all during the...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines
11 days ago

WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines

By Martin Ramos | 11 days ago
Both the Philippines and the United States of America (USA) experienced their own airport fiascos to kick off the new ye...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with