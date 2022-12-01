ANYARE?: We did it, Joe! Bagong bala ng Pinas laban sa China?!

MANILA, Philippines — We did it, Joe!

The United States has identified more Philippine military locations to build facilities and store supplies for its own troops in the country, but a senior administration said Washington is still in talks with the Department of National Defense to pursue the plan.

From some perspectives, this is considered one of the US' efforts to maintain its influence in the region.

Join Kaycee Valmonte as she briefly recounts one of the defense and security initiatives US Vice President Kamala Harris announced during her first visit to the Philippines last week.

