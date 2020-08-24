WATCH: Now pushed by supporters, 'RevGov' an option Duterte has raised in the past

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has distanced itself from a group that over the weekend urged president Rodrigo Duterte to declare and lead a revolutionary government.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, however, that "the call to establish a revolutionary government came from a private group and organizers are free to publicly express their opinion."

Now a campaign by a group of citizens called the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Committee, the idea of declaring a "revolutionary government" is one that the president himself has raised in the past and even on the campaign trail.