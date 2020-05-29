WATCH: Isko Moreno shows off resumption of Lagusnilad underpass rehab

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the implementation of the general community quarantine on June 1, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday said the rehabilitation of the Lagusnilad Underpass has resumed.

In his social media posts, Moreno shared a video of the construction works in Lagusnilad pedestrian underpass located near Manila City Hall.

“Resumption of rehabilitation work ng Lagusnilad underpass! Manila, God first!” he tweeted.

In October last year, the Manila City chief also posted photos of the repainting and cleaning of the Lagusnilad vehicular underpass, said to be the first vehicular underpass in the country and Asia.

He also led the clearing operations of the Lagusnilad pedestrian underpass in July 2019 and removed illegal vendors who have been in the tunnel for years.

The move is part of his initiative to clean the Philippine capital.