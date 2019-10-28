WATCH: How Lagusnilad Underpass looks after cleanup, new lighting
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Lagusnilad vehicular underpass got a makeover over the weekend.

On Saturday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso showed videos of the repainting and cleaning of the Lagusnilad Underpass in front of Manila City Hall. It is said to be the country and Asia’s first vehicular underpass.

The city engineering employees repainted the walls which was previously coated with orange paint under former Mayor Joseph Estrada’s time. They also cleaned the tiled walls with high-pressure water.

The local government also installed LED lighting with solar panel.

On Monday midnight, Moreno conducted a surprise inspection of the area. He took selfies with the motorists passing by the underpass which he showed on his Facebook live.

During which, he also discovered that the dirt from the tiled walls was still not fully removed.

Prompting the mayor to suggest to just remove the tiles altogether.

“The best solution siguro is ‘wag na ‘yung tiles. Semento na lang. Maganda ang tiles pero high maintenance (The best solution is to not use tiles. Just cement. Tiles are beautiful but high maintenance),” he said.

Moreno claimed he removed the orange paint to remove the political color—orange is former Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada's campaign color—and changed it with a neutral color.

Trashs was also seen scattered along Lagusnilad.

Aside from the painting and new lighting, the local government of Manila also repaired the road with asphalt concrete for the motorists’ safety.

Last July, Moreno also conducted a clearing operations at the Lagusnilad pedestrian underpass. He removed the illegal vendors who have been in the tunnel for years as part of his vows to clean the Philippine capital.

