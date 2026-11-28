Andres Bonifacio, the hero

Tomorrow, Nov. 30, we celebrate Bonifacio Day. This day marks the birth of Andres Bonifacio and his contribution to the Philippine Revolution.

This would be good time to read or reread Nick Joaquin’s “A Question of Heroes,” (1977, Filipinas Foundation Inc.) This is not an ordinary history book that simply tells the stories of famous Filipinos. His books frequently explore Philippine history, religion, culture, colonial experiences, traditions and national identity. He was particularly interested in how the country’s Spanish colonial past influenced Filipino society and its way of thinking.

In this book, Nick Joaquin examines important figures in history and questions the conventional understanding of heroism. His approach is different from simply praising them. He presents them as human beings who lived in complicated political and social circumstances.

The book includes essays on 10 personalities. These are Jose Burgos, Marcelo H. del Pilar, Graciano Lopez Jaena, Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, Emilio Aguinaldo, Apolinario Mabini, Antonio Luna, Gregorio del Pilar and Artemio Ricarte.

What makes Joaquin’s work interesting is he does not accept the traditional descriptions of these personalities. He sometimes calls attention to their weaknesses, controversial decisions, political ambitions and failures.

He wants readers to understand that historical heroes were also human beings who operated in complicated circumstances.

Andres Bonifacio was born on Nov. 30, 1863 and executed on May 10, 1897. He is one of the most important figures in our revolutionary history. Unlike Rizal and the members of the Propaganda Movement, Bonifacio believed that independence could no longer be achieved through peaceful reforms alone. He came from a relatively humble background and experienced the difficulties of ordinary Filipinos during the Spanish colonial rule. Despite limited formal education, he developed a strong interest in literature, politics, history and the struggle for freedom.

In 1892, Bonifacio led in the establishment of the “Kataas-taasan, Kagalang-galangan, Katipunan ng Mga Anak ng Bayan,” commonly known as the Katipunan. Its primary objective was to achieve Philippine independence from Spain through a revolutionary struggle.

The organization encouraged Filipinos from different social backgrounds to unite against colonial oppression. Bonifacio became its Supremo or its highest leader. In August 1896, the Katipunan launched the Philippine Revolution. The tearing of cedulas during the Cry of Pugad Lawin became a powerful symbol of the Filipinos’ rejection of Spanish colonial authority.

Nick Joaquin examines the complicated political event that led to Bonifacio’s downfall. Although Bonifacio was instrumental in initiating the Revolution, the revolutionary movement eventually experienced internal disagreements, particularly between the Magdiwang and Magdalo factions in Cavite.

These divisions involved competing political interests and disagreements over revolutionary leadership. The Tejeros Convention in March 1897 attempted to establish a new revolutionary government. Emilio Aguinaldo was elected president while Bonifacio’s authority and political position were weakened. Bonifacio rejected the legitimacy of the Convention, arguing that irregularities had affected the proceedings. The conflict eventually resulted in Bonifacio’s arrest, trial and execution on May 10, 1897 together with his brother Procopio.

This event remains one of the most controversial episodes in Philippine history. However, Bonifacio still represented the courage of ordinary Filipinos who refused to accept colonial oppression. His importance is not limited to his military leadership. He helped transform Filipino nationalism from a movement normally associated with educated reformists into an organized revolutionary struggle involving broader sectors of society.

One lesson from Bonifacio’s life story is that a revolutionary movement can be weakened not only by external enemies but also by internal conflicts, personal ambitions and the struggle for power. National unity and responsible leadership are essential for achieving a common goal.

Bonifacio’s life demonstrates that heroism is not limited to wealthy or highly educated individuals. A person from an ordinary background can become a significant historical figure through leadership, determination and service to the nation.

Andres Bonifacio represents a form of heroism rooted in courage, nationalism, collective action and the willingness to challenge an oppressive system.

In his book, Nick Joaquin also raised the question: what makes someone deserving of recognition as a Philippine hero. While Joaquin does not offer a simple checklist that automatically determines who qualifies as a hero, he encourages a critical examination of historical personalities.

Several important considerations emerge from Joaquin’s approach in his book.

First, contribution to the nation. A person’s importance should be examined through what s/he contributes to the country and not depend entirely on popularity, political position or public administration.

Second, courage and sacrifice. Heroism involves the willingness to face danger, difficulties and personal sacrifices for something greater than one’s self. The purpose and consequences of a person’s action also matter.

Third, influence on Filipino identity. A historical figure becomes significant when his or her ideas and actions influence how Filipinos understand freedom, independence, citizenship and national identity.

This book is very relevant to the current political situation in the Philippines. Filipinos should learn to evaluate political leaders according to their actions, integrity and contributions, rather than their popularity, political background, wealth or political influence.

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