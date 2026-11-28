The defining trial of our time

On Monday, Nov. 30, the trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) officially begins. Make no mistake. This could well be the defining trial of our time.

First, this is an unprecedented moment for Asia. Duterte is the first former Asian head of state to stand trial before the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity. While the region has had its share of despots accused of mass atrocities, none has faced this particular reckoning before the ICC. His trial marks a historic milestone in the global pursuit of accountability for mass atrocities.

Second, it demonstrates that withdrawing from the Rome Statute does not provide an escape route from accountability. The Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC took effect in 2019, after the Court had begun examining the killings under Duterte’s regime. But withdrawal does not erase the Court’s jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member. A government cannot simply tear up its membership card and expect the evidence to disappear with it. Duterte’s trial is a powerful reminder of this.

Third, Duterte’s trial carries global implications. It comes at a particularly consequential moment for international justice, with powerful leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping openly challenging the international order and the authority of multilateral institutions, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who himself is subject to an ICC arrest warrant. Duterte’s trial will therefore be an important test of whether the ICC can uphold its mandate and stand its ground against political pressure from powerful states and leaders who would rather see it weakened, ignored, or abolished.

And then there is the domestic irony. Duterte’s trial will open alongside the impeachment proceedings against his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, who faces serious allegations involving more than P800 million in unexplained wealth, over P300 million in alleged Chinese remittances, and undisclosed properties, including mansions. The contrast is difficult to miss with father and daughter facing separate accountability proceedings in vastly different arenas. If Sara’s impeachment trial is a national political spectacle, her father’s ICC trial is an international judicial proceeding with global attention, historical implications, and the prospect of examining an entire repressive government through evidence and witness testimony.

Clearly, the significance of Duterte’s trial extends well beyond him. It represents the Filipino people’s long and difficult pursuit of justice for the thousands killed during Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. It is also a test of whether international law can withstand pressure from powerful political leaders, whether national sovereignty can be manipulated as a shield against accountability, and whether an international institution established to combat impunity can stand its ground and fulfil its mandate.

For sure, Digong’s ICC trial is bound to be a much bigger draw than Sara’s impeachment trial. Unlike the Senate proceedings, where the Duterte Senators’ grandstanding and the bout of selective amnesia of Sara’s witnesses get in the way of accountability, the ICC operates under an established judicial process. Its judges are not politicians jockeying for power or protecting political allies. The proceedings are governed by rules of evidence and judicial scrutiny. Of course, this is not to say that the ICC is immune to pressure or that conviction is a foregone conclusion. But unlike proceedings challenged by political patronage, the ICC trial will be conducted before independent judges under an established framework of international criminal law, with rules governing evidence, procedure, and the rights of the accused.

So, what can we expect on Monday?

The judges will first verify that Duterte understands the charges against him. Duterte will then, if he chooses, enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. Should he choose to enter a plea, expect it to make headlines around the world.

The Court will then hear the opening statements of the prosecution and the victims’ families, followed by an outline of the Duterte defense team’s case, should they choose to present one. These statements will lay out the respective positions of the parties and participants and provide a roadmap of the case they intend to put before the Court.

But what we should watch most closely is how the prosecution builds the link between Duterte’s public pronouncements, the implementation of his anti-drug campaign, police operations, and the alleged pattern of killings in Davao City and across the country. Equally important is how the victims’ families bring the experiences, suffering, and demands for justice into the courtroom. And we must listen. These are not merely statistics or footnotes in a political controversy. They are stories of human lives lost, families shattered, and communities left to live with the consequences of state violence. Their voices deserve to be heard.

Ultimately, this is bigger than Duterte. It is about whether those who wielded enormous political power can be held accountable when that power is used to sanction, enable, or facilitate mass killings. It is about whether the victims can finally find justice where domestic institutions have failed them.

For the families of the thousands killed, this is a reckoning long denied. For us as a nation, it is a confrontation with one of the darkest chapters in our recent history. And for the world, it is a defining test of whether international justice can reach even those who once wielded the highest power in a country.

Rodrigo Duterte, who once wielded the full machinery of a murderous regime, now faces the machinery of international justice. This is the defining trial of our time.