2027: Signs of a better economy

After spending time with several international economists, I came away more hopeful about 2027. Their conversations reminded me how quickly the outlook can change when fuel costs ease, trade picks up and businesses regain the confidence to invest. Filipinos have had good reason to worry this year. A weaker peso makes imported goods more expensive, and families feel those costs long before they see any improvement in the growth figures. Still, there are signs that the coming year could be better.

In its October World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund projected global growth to pick up from 3.1 percent this year to 3.4 percent in 2027. Earlier in September, IMF staff projected Philippine growth to recover from 3.4 percent in 2026 to 5.1 percent next year. Those forecasts are consistent with the conversations I had. Much depends on whether pressures that held back growth this year begin to ease, and whether we can get public investment moving again.

That’s my reading of Bangko Sentral Governor Eli Remolona Jr.’s remark at the Senate budget hearing. Senator Imee Marcos asked him whether the decline in our foreign exchange reserves was scary. “It’s scary,” he replied. Reserves had fallen from around $113 billion in February to about $98 billion in October. He also pointed out that the remaining reserves could still cover about six months of imports and were equivalent to roughly three times the country’s short-term external debt.

The decline deserves attention. Our reserves give us room to manage external shocks – and how quickly they fall matters. For many Filipinos, the immediate question is what the peso can buy, and how much they will pay the next time they fill up. Remolona’s testimony points to a practical way forward. We need to earn more foreign exchange through exports and reduce our exposure to costly fuel imports. An improvement on both fronts would give the economy some breathing room.

One of the clearest possibilities for relief is oil. The US Energy Information Administration’s November outlook sees Brent crude gradually easing to an average of $77 a barrel in the final quarter of 2027 as global inventories rebuild. For a country that imports much of its fuel, a sustained decline would help ease transport and production costs. How much relief reaches the pump will also depend on the peso. A cheaper barrel abroad can still be expensive when we need more pesos to buy the dollars to pay for it.

I am hopeful that diplomacy can bring an end to the war in Ukraine and to the fighting in the Middle East. The most important thing would be the relief it brings to people who have lived through years of loss and uncertainty. For countries like ours, a durable settlement could also make energy supplies and shipping more predictable. That would make it easier for Filipino businesses to quote a price, plan their inventories and commit to orders months ahead.

Exporters are already showing some momentum. Preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority put October merchandise exports at nearly $10.57 billion, up 41.8 percent from a year earlier. Imports rose as well, leaving us with a goods trade deficit of about $6.95 billion.

Stronger global demand in 2027 could help sustain that export momentum. The work we are doing to expand cargo capacity at Clark is significant: a manufacturer in Central Luzon who can get an order out reliably has better chances of winning the next one.

At home, the administration’s proposed 2027 budget includes around P1.5 trillion for infrastructure, about P178 billion more than the amount in this year’s enacted budget. That could put more people to work and bring down the cost of moving people and goods. A farmer who gets his produce to market before it spoils and a worker who gains an hour back from a shorter commute will see what those investments are worth. Projects must be properly bid out, built to standard and finished on time for those gains to materialize. Filipinos have every right to expect that after what we have learned from the flood control scandal.

We will also feel the impending 2028 national and local elections. Spending associated with preparations and the early stirrings of election season could bring additional business to printers, transport operators and other suppliers. But effects will be temporary; the lasting gains will come from projects that can serve communities for years and businesses that see enough demand to hire people beyond the election season. Public funds should serve those long-term needs even as political activity gathers pace.

I also pay attention to what people are doing with their money when the outlook is uncertain. Over the past year-and-a-half, two businessmen have expanded their operations and bought smaller businesses whose owners wanted out. I asked them, “Why are you so courageous in expanding your business despite the economic uncertainty?”

Their answer was blunt. “When there’s uncertainty and the economy is down, that’s when you expand and be ready for the next cycle.” Incredible – they are willing to put their money behind their conviction that the Philippine economy would eventually recover.

Those conversations left me feeling that the world economy may give us a little more room to move in 2027. For a Filipino family drawing up its budget for the week, a better year will mean that the travel to work costs less, that there is more money for groceries after bills are paid, and that someone looking for a job has a better chance of finding one. That is how we will know that the recovery has reached home.

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