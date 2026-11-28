Don’t touch our coffee!

That’s quite a hilarious, audacious and quite frankly a bitter proposal coming from the liquor sector, an industry that has been raking in billions from selling a product with well-known risks.

I’m glad that the House panel shot down the suggestion to slap an excise tax on coffee, as proposed by Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines president Olivia Limpe-Aw.

We should actually support the fact that Gen Zs don’t like alcohol and prefer caffeinated drinks. They like it ice-cold and sometimes, flavored – from matcha to vanilla. And the more popular kind, the Caramel Macchiato.

Millennials and Gen Zs have turned to coffee to perk them up, budgeting around P65 to P200 a day for their caffeine fix.

It’s the reason why stand-alone coffee shops have sprouted all over the country. The strong demand has encouraged local Filipino farmers to produce more beans.

Yet it’s not only about the Gen Zs. Taxi and motorcycle drivers also prefer to drink coffee before a day’s work or to stay awake during graveyard shifts.

Philippine green coffee bean production reached 35,650 metric tons in 2025, up 11.5 percent from 31,980 MT in 2024, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Alcohol: risks start from the first drop

Perhaps the country’s billionaire alcohol producers forgot that there is a tax on their product because of the health risks associated with it.

The so-called sin taxes are imposed on alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes and sugar-sweetened beverages because they are considered harmful to public health.

Alcohol, in particular, is a toxic, psychoactive and dependence-producing substance and was classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer decades ago, according to the World Health Organization.

And the risks start from the first drop.

“It doesn’t matter how much you drink – the risk to the drinker’s health starts from the first drop of any alcoholic beverage. The only thing that we can say for sure is that the more you drink, the more harmful it is – or, in other words, the less you drink, the safer it is,” explains Dr. Carina Ferreira-Borges, acting unit lead for Noncommunicable Disease Management and Regional Advisor for Alcohol and Illicit Drugs in the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

This is the reason why alcohol must be taxed dramatically – to discourage consumption.

Which is why I really find it audacious for alcoholic beverage producers to even suggest sharing the so-called tax burden with the coffee industry.

I’ve seen an alcoholic up close, not for a quick moment but for years while I was growing up – an experience that was unpleasant, difficult and traumatic.

As journalist Karen Davila said when she posted a comment on the proposal to tax coffee – mas mabuting gising kaysa lasing.

Robert Aranton’s UPAA journey

On another note, and speaking of perking up, I’d like to make special mention of the indefatigable Robert Aranton, who just ended a successful three-year tenure as president of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association, during which he helped energize alumni relations – just like a good cup of coffee.

Aranton was elected to lead the UPAA with his rallying call, OneUP.

During his term, spanning July 2023 to August 2026, the UPAA underwent a sweeping transformation, expanding from a traditional graduate organization into a dynamic catalyst for institutional sustainability, social inclusion and national policy reform.

Under his leadership, UPAA spearheaded systemic programs addressing student financial insecurity, expanded health care access and elevated the University’s policy voice in cybersecurity and regional economic development.

Just this month, UP awarded Aranton a certificate of citation for alumni leadership that strengthened the organization’s presence and fostered collaboration among its chapters.

As alumni regent, his active participation in the board deliberations, particularly as a member of the finance committee, “helped optimize university resources in pursuit of strategic goals.” Records show he supported the expansion of the Enhanced Hospitalization Program or eHOPE; the reprogramming of unexpended funds for priority projects across the constituent units and support for the Philippine General Hospital and the UP College of Medicine, according to UP.

The Aranton-led UPAA expanded its student assistance portfolio between 2023 and 2026, building a multi-layered safety net for financially vulnerable scholars.

There is, for instance, the evolution of the Lingap Tanghalian Project, which was initially launched in academic year 2023–2024 as Lingap Hapunan – providing evening meals to 35 financially challenged students at UP Diliman.

The initiative expanded the following year to serve 30 beneficiaries across UP Diliman and UP Los Baños.

In AY 2025–2026, the program underwent a strategic evolution into Lingap Tanghalian, shifting from dinner to midday meal support to align with demanding class schedules.

By mid-2026, Lingap Tanghalian reached a landmark scale, serving daily nutritious lunches to 130 financially challenged students across eight constituent universities: UP Diliman, UP Los Baños, UP Manila, UP Visayas (Iloilo and Miag-ao campuses), UP Mindanao, UP Tacloban, UP Baguio and UP Cebu.

There’s also the Living Expenses Assistance Program (LEAP), which addresses housing, utilities, transportation and learning materials needs.

During its inaugural implementation in January 2026, LEAP distributed direct monthly cash grants ranging from P3,000 to P3,500 to 97 students across nine constituent universities of the UP System, utilizing bank transfers and face-to-face disbursements to guarantee prompt financial assistance.

It’s also worth mentioning the UPAA’s launch of a drugstore.

Following formal approval in December 2025, UPAA established Ang Botika ng Alumni Consumers Cooperative to affordably address the health care needs of alumni, faculty, staff and students.

Three years flew by so fast, but certainly not without flying colors. For now, allow me to offer my sincerest congratulations to Robert Aranton for a job well done!

* * *

Email: [email protected]. Follow her on X @eyesgonzales. Column archives at EyesWideOpen on FB.