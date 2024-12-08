Securing sustainability through unity

LCF’s Session entitled ”Global Citizens: Corporates that Embody both CSR and ESG” at the Joint Sustainability Summit panelists receive their Token of Gratitude.

As the planet approaches an alarming milestone, with 2024 likely to be the hottest year on record, the urgency of climate action becomes more apparent than ever before. The latest update from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) delivered a stark warning: the 1.5°C warming threshold -- is no longer a distant concern — it is here.

That global surface temperature target was agreed upon by countries in the Paris Agreement as the warming limit we must all try to stay below. Unfortunately, this year we breached this threshold, and must now work towards mitigating the dire consequences for communities, economies, and ecosystems worldwide.

Against this backdrop, the recently concluded Joint Sustainability Summit, co-organized by the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE) and SustainablePH (SPH) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), could not have been timelier.

With the theme "Collectively Driving Sustainable Impact," the summit was more than just a gathering, it was a platform for decisive, collaborative action.

The event highlighted how the convergence of the business and association sectors can amplify efforts to tackle climate change and drive sustainable development. The importance of such partnerships cannot be overstated, as the worsening climate crisis demands not just individual contributions but a unified, all-hands-on-deck approach.

A coordinated approach to sustainable development

The Joint Sustainability Summit gathered representatives from a wide array of industries and sectors, from energy, land development, and mining to cooperatives, women’s organizations, and the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry. While their backgrounds were diverse, their mission was unified: to drive sustainable impact through adaptation, practical solutions, and collective action.

One of my key takeaways from the summit was the necessity of collaboration to achieve meaningful and lasting results. This sentiment was best captured in the recurring statement echoed throughout the event, that “sustainability thrives and makes an impact through collaboration and collective action across all levels of society.”

From corporations to grassroots associations, each sector brings unique resources, expertise, and perspectives to the table, making their partnership indispensable in addressing climate challenges.

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) demonstrated how businesses can embody corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. During the panel discussion moderated by LCF Executive Director Celine Santillan, different initiatives were also showcased by BASF Philippines Head of Corporate Affairs, Michelle Santos, Aboitiz Foundation President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ana Margarita Hontiveros-Malvar of Aboitiz Foundation Inc, and Pilipinas Shell Corp. Application Advisor Janet Marcellana. These go beyond compliance to genuinely drive sustainable development. Their efforts highlighted the potential for the private sector to lead by example and inspire others to take action.

L-R: Panelists Michelle Santos of BASF Philippines, Janet Marcellana of Pilipinas Shell Corporation and Ginggay Hontiveros of Aboitiz Foundation Inc., answer questions after their presentation.

Our adaptation is a matter of survival

In discussions about tackling climate change, one key question emerged: should we prioritize adaptation or mitigation? While both are critical, experts from Ayala Corporation, SGV & Co., and Unilever Philippines emphasized that adaptation offers immediate benefits, especially in a country as vulnerable to climate-related disasters as the Philippines. Building flood defenses, developing drought-resistant crops, and establishing early-warning systems for extreme weather events are just a few examples of adaptation measures that can save lives and livelihoods in the near term.

Panels at the summit illustrated how adaptation is being put into practice. The Energy Development Corporation and SM Investments Corporation presented projects focused on disaster resilience, including elevated seawalls, water catchment systems, and disaster-resistant infrastructure. These initiatives demonstrate how businesses can contribute to building communities that are better equipped to withstand the effects of climate change.

However, adaptation alone is not enough. Without addressing the root causes of climate change – namely, greenhouse gas emissions – its impacts will continue to escalate. This is where mitigation efforts, such as transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, come into play.

Practical solutions and everyday actions

One of the most compelling aspects of the summit for me was its emphasis on practical, actionable solutions. For example, the panel from the Philippine Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (PACEOS) highlighted how small changes in the MICE industry – such as reducing plastic use, minimizing food waste, and incorporating energy-efficient technologies – can collectively make a significant impact.

These efforts demonstrate that sustainability doesn’t always require groundbreaking innovations; sometimes, it starts with simple, everyday choices.

Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar of Aboitiz Foundation Inc. during LCF’s session, “Global Citizens: Corporates that Embody Both CSR and ESG”, at the Collectively Driving Sustainable Impact Summit.

The session led by the GMA Kapuso Foundation took this a step further, showcasing how their pillar projects – Kapuso sa Kalikasan, Kapuso Cancer Champions, and Sagip Dugtong Buhay– succeed in combining environmental stewardship with social advocacy. By addressing both people and the planet, these initiatives exemplify the interconnected nature of sustainability and the need for holistic solutions.

Let’s push for more partnerships

Perhaps the most inspiring takeaway from the summit was the power of partnerships. From the opening remarks by the organizers, PCAAE and SPH, to the keynote addresses by international leaders such as the CEOs of Elevated Group (UK) and Brewer Pratt Solutions (US), the message was clear, that no single organization, sector, or nation can tackle climate change alone.

For businesses and associations, the stakes are both existential and operational. Climate risks threaten supply chains, disrupt operations, and impose escalating costs. On the other hand, associations serve as pivotal networks for advocacy, education, and innovation. Together, these sectors hold tremendous potential to drive systemic change.

The business sector brings resources, innovation, and influence, while associations and NGOs provide grassroots connections, advocacy, and community-driven insights. Together, they can amplify each other’s strengths and address the gaps that neither can fill alone.

As we face what may be the most critical decade for our planet, the urgency for unified action cannot be overstated. The Joint Sustainability Summit is a rallying cry for leaders in business and associations to deepen their collaboration, innovate solutions, and act with purpose. Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is here, reshaping our world in real-time. The decisions we make today will determine the kind of future we leave for generations to come.

The challenge is immense, but the summit reminded us that we are not alone in this fight. By pooling our resources, sharing our knowledge, and working together, we can drive sustainable impact that not only mitigates the effects of climate change but also builds a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world.

----

