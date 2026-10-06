Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos arrested for cyberlibel

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Norman Magusin, popularly known as “Francis Leo Marcos,” was arrested for cyberlibel.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for three counts of libel in relation to Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The court set the bail for Mangusin’s arrest at P90,000.

Mangusin was arrested on Monday, October 5, at 5:40 p.m. at a resort and casino along New Seaside Drive in Barangay Tambo by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

According to reports, the charges against Mangusin stemmed from complaints filed by Joana Lopez, the wife of vlogger Mark Jayson Warnakulahewa.

Mangusin was previously arrested in February 2026 for 12 counts of unjust vexation in relation to the Cybercrime Law.