28 Pinoys in Cambodia face felony charges

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight Filipinos detained in Sihanoukville, Cambodia are facing felony charges over their alleged involvement in scam operations, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday.

The DMW said the charges, aggravated by organized crime, carry prison terms of five to 10 years if the detainees are convicted.

The case is among those being monitored by the department through the Migrant Workers Office in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, 23 other Filipinos detained in Battambang are facing misdemeanor charges for their alleged participation in fraudulent activities, which carry possible prison sentences of up to five years.

According to a report presented by DMW Undersecretary Darlene Pajarito to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the detainees had undergone pretrial proceedings.

The Cambodian court is expected to decide on Dec. 6 whether to dismiss the charges or proceed with the trial.