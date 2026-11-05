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Private cars still banned on EDSA busway – DOTr

Josiah Antonio - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2026 | 12:23am
Private cars still banned on EDSA busway â€“ DOTr
The DOTr clarified that only public utility buses are allowed to pass through the inner lane.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Private vehicles remain prohibited from using the EDSA busway’s inner lane amid the rehabilitation of the major thoroughfare, the Department of Transportation said yesterday.

The DOTr clarified that only public utility buses are allowed to pass through the inner lane.

“Please be advised that the inner lane is strictly dedicated to the EDSA busway,” the DOTr advisory stated.

The clarification was issued following the announcement of the DOTr to allow private vehicles on the busway amid the second phase of the EDSA rehabilitation from Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao, Quezon City to Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong.

Private motorists are advised to use Lane 1 beside the EDSA busway along with the other available lanes.

Earlier, business group Management Association of the Philippines opposed the proposal allowing private vehicles to use the exclusive EDSA busway for two weeks.

The group instead urged the government to field more buses along EDSA, the busiest thoroughfare in the metropolis.

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