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Joseph Sy skips Senate probe on fake citizenship

Mark Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2026 | 12:23am
Joseph Sy skips Senate probe on fake citizenship
Joseph Sy
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mining magnate Joseph Sy skipped yesterday’s Senate hearing on his alleged fake Filipino citizenship.

Sy’s lawyer cited an emergency medical situation for his absence.

The Senate justice and human rights committee chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros is looking at strengthening the country’s civil registration system to prevent Chinese nationals, such as Sy and convicted human trafficker Alice Guo, from obtaining falsified Filipino citizenship.

Sy is the chairman of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc.

As the subcommittee wraps up its probe on Sy, Hontiveros said the committee report would include the recommendations from resource persons who flagged the use by foreign nationals of the late registration system.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag briefed the committee about the NBI raids on the remnants of the outlawed Philippine offshore gaming operators now operating as scam hubs.

Matibag called the citizenship-for-sale scheme a “major national security issue” because of the presence of Chinese and other foreign nationals working in scam hubs.

He cited the case of Sy and Guo engaging in business in the country by skirting the constitutional citizenship requirement.

In October, the Supreme Court ordered Sy’s release from the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) after he posted a cash bond of P900,000.

BI Deputy Commissioner Joel Alejandro Nacnac said they cross-checked Sy’s records and it matched with the fingerprints of a Chinese national named Chen Zhong Zhen.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) legal service director Eliezer Ambatali said a pending Senate bill updating the outdated 1930 civil registry law under Act No. 3753 will address the gaps in the existing registration system such as the loopholes in late birth registration.

Ambatali told the Senate that the Office of the Solicitor General has sought the cancellation of Sy’s birth certificate amid accusations that he falsified his Filipino citizenship.

According to the PSA, up to 50,000 people have availed themselves of the late birth certificate registration system since 2016.

JOSEPH SY
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