NCRPO tightens security for tourists

The directive followed the robbery of a South Korean national in Parañaque on Oct. 31 by suspects who posed as motorcycle taxi riders.

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) officer-in-charge Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano has ordered tighter monitoring in tourist areas following separate incidents involving foreign visitors in Parañaque and Manila.

Abrahano assured tourists of swift police action against criminals who target foreign visitors.

The directive followed the robbery of a South Korean national in Parañaque on Oct. 31 by suspects who posed as motorcycle taxi riders.

Police have arrested one suspect from Sta. Cruz, Manila. Two others remain at large.

In a separate incident, police arrested five suspected members of the Ativan Gang in Intramuros on Nov. 1 after one of them was caught allegedly stealing the wallet of a 28-year-old Chinese tourist near San Agustin Church.

Abrahano ordered follow-up operations to track down the remaining suspects in the Parañaque robbery.

He ordered police to increase their presence at tourist destinations, churches, hotels and commercial establishments.

“We will not tolerate individuals who take advantage of tourists,” Abrahano said.