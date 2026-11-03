5 rob suspects killed in Cavite shootout

MANILA, Philippines — Five suspected members of a robbery and kidnapping group were killed in an encounter with police officers following an attempt to break into a house in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday afternoon.

The encounter occurred at around 1 p.m. as police officers, acting on intelligence reports, positioned themselves at the entrance of a subdivision in Barangay Molino III, according to Bacoor police chief Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito.

“Two men on a motorcycle and a Toyota Vios followed them, drawing their suspicion. One of the suspects posed as a security guard, but his clothing did not match the uniform worn by the subdivision’s guards,” Desamito said.

A security guard on duty followed the group, prompting the suspects to turn back.

When police moved to intercept them, the suspects allegedly opened fire, hitting a police vehicle.

The suspects were intercepted near an overpass in front of a mall.

Two escaped on foot and allegedly seized a motorcycle, but were later intercepted by police.

Desamito confirmed that five suspects were killed in the encounters that occurred across three locations.

She said the group had long been monitored by police for suspected involvement in robbery and kidnapping for ransom.

No police officer was injured or killed, but the police chief’s pick-up sustained bullet holes.