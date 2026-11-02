Our Trustworthy Father

You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. — Isaiah 26:3

My six-foot-three son, Xavier, lifted his giggling toddler, Xarian, into the air with ease. He wrapped his large hand around his son’s tiny feet, securing them firmly in his palm. Stretching out his long arm, he encouraged his son to balance on his own but kept his free hand at the ready to catch him if necessary. Xarian straightened his legs and stood. With his smile wide and his arms resting at his side, his eyes locked on his father’s gaze.

The prophet Isaiah declared the benefits of focusing on our heavenly Father: “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you” (Isaiah 26:3). He encouraged God’s people to be committed to seeking Him in the Scriptures and connected with Him through prayer and worship. Those faithful ones would experience a confident trust built through their established fellowship with the Father.

As God’s beloved children, we can cry out with boldness: “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal” (v. 4). Why? Because our Father in heaven is trustworthy. He and the Scriptures never change.

As we keep our eyes fixed on our heavenly Father, He will keep our feet planted firmly in His hands. We can count on Him to continue being loving, faithful, and good forever! — Xochitl Dixon

How does keeping your thoughts on God give you peace? What have you done to focus your thoughts on Him throughout the day?

Heavenly Father, thank You for using Scripture to remind me of Your unchanging character and everlasting faithfulness.