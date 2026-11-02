Closeout in Dasma?

Barangay Ginebra is poised to quash whatever hopes of a “Beeracle”-like comeback embattled San Miguel Beer is entertaining going to tonight’s Game 3 of their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal duel in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Ginebra seeks clincher vs SMB

MANILA, Philippines — Is it closing time?

Barangay Ginebra is poised to quash whatever hopes of a “Beeracle”-like comeback embattled San Miguel Beer is entertaining going to tonight’s Game 3 of their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal duel in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The Gin Kings have the Beermen on the ropes with a 2-0 upperhand in the race-to-three contest. It’s a “surprise” to be in this situation, coach Tim Cone himself admitted, but one that’s most welcome as it presents them a golden opportunity to close it out the soonest and set up an explosive semis tussle with old rival TNT.

“Two games (won) doesn’t make a series as we all know...and it’s just on us to not relax, not let our guard down and keep coming out with the same intensity game to game that we’ve been doing,” said Cone ahead of the potential clincher at 7:30 p.m. at the City of Dasmariñas Arena.

Don’t say the word “sweep” to Cone.

“We’re not even going to talk about or think about that. We play what’s right in front of us. We’re not going to worry about that. We’re just going to come out and play. Hopefully like we did in Game 2 – just play with that kind of attitude and that aggressiveness and see what happens on Tuesday,” he said.

The proud Beermen aren’t giving up the fight.

“Hindi pa naman tapos ‘yung series. Kailangan pa nila kaming talunin ng isa pa,” said San Miguel titan June Mar Fajardo. “Walang imposible. Kailangan maging positive lang.”

Lying in wait are the Tropang 5G, who booked their seat in the best-of-five Final 4 with a three-game sweep of Magnolia in their side of the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine and Converge break their stalemate and dispute a pivotal 2-1 lead in their series in the 5:15 p.m. curtain raiser.

Winner of this matchup goes on to face NLEX, which blanked Phoenix en route to the semis.