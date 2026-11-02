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NLEX’s Bolick gains back-to-back PBA Player of the Week citations

Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 5:53pm
NLEXâ€™s Bolick gains back-to-back PBA Player of the Week citations
Robert Bolick averaged 27 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals during the week for October 27-31.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Bolick has won the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the second straight time following another notable performance that pushed NLEX to the semifinals of the 50th Season Governors’ Cup.

Bolick averaged 27 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals during the week for October 27-31, while also shooting 9-of-17 from threes and fours for 53% to win the weekly honor given by sportswriters covering the PBA beat.

The NLEX star led the Road Warriors in closing out the quarterfinal series against Phoenix after finishing with 23 points on 6-of-10 from threes and four, four rebounds, and five assists in their 137-89 win in Game 3 last Saturday.

With the sweep, NLEX advanced to the semifinals for only the third time in franchise history. But Bolick said this is just the start as they set their sights on either Rain or Shine or Converge in the next phase.

“Masaya ako para sa kanila at saka sa management rin namin. Matagal na rin nila hinangad ito. So hopefully, masaya sila. Pero hindi pa kami tapos. May semifinals pa. Sabi nga ni coach (Jimmy Alapag), ‘yung Converge at Rain or Shine, malakas din na kalaban ‘yun. So paghahandaan namin,” said Bolick.

Bolick, who also won the Player of the Week from October 21-25, began the week on a mission.

He anchored NLEX to the Game 2 win last Wednesday when he had 31 points on 3-of-5 from threes, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals to put the Road Warriors on the cusp of a semifinal appearance.

Game 3 was a blowout after Bolick connected from the outside in the first half, leaving Phoenix to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Bolick beat the likes of his NLEX teammate Schonny Winston, and Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos for the plum. (PBAPC pool story)

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ROBERT BOLICK
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