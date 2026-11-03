Up to 43Â°C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

Up to 43°C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

Students use a cardboard to protect themselves from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 100 public schools in Western Visayas suspended in-person classes on Tuesday, November 3, as heat index levels were forecast to reach as high as 43 degrees Celsius in parts of the region.

The suspensions follow DepEd Memorandum No. 64, series of 2026, which sets guidelines for schools in adjusting learning arrangements during El Niño.

Under DepEd's heat response framework, in-person classes are suspended when the heat index reaches 33°C to 41°C, with students shifting to lighter home-based activities.

At 42°C and above, all academic activities, including home-based learning, are suspended.

Iloilo City was forecast to reach a heat index of 43°C on Tuesday, while Roxas City in Capiz could reach 42°C.

DepEd Western Visayas information officer Hernani Escullar Jr. said schools may adjust learning arrangements based on local conditions, even without a blanket suspension from the local government.

Private schools, including those with facilities that can protect learners from extreme heat, are also encouraged to follow DepEd's safety guidelines.

The extreme heat comes as a strong to very strong El Niño persists in the tropical Pacific.

PAGASA has warned that El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, which may lead to dry spells and drought in parts of the country. Its effects could continue through the first half of 2027.