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Nation

EDSA busway now open to private cars

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
EDSA busway now open to private cars
A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on November 7, 2023.
Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — To prevent traffic jams as students and workers return today from the provinces following the Undas break, the exclusive EDSA busway will be opened to private vehicles for two weeks, from Cubao, Quezon City to Mandaluyong.

Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced the measure yesterday during a joint inspection of completed reblocking works along the southbound lane of EDSA, starting from the NEPA Q-Mart bus station to Boni Avenue.

Lopez said workers have completed concrete reblocking ahead of schedule under Phase 2 of the P4.009-billion EDSA rehabilitation project.

Following instructions from President Marcos, transport officials moved the reopening yesterday afternoon to minimize public inconvenience.

“While asphalt laying is ongoing and before we push back the concrete barriers, private vehicles will be allowed to pass through the EDSA busway lanes in the interim,” Dizon said. “This measure will remain in place for about two weeks until operations return to normal.”

Lopez noted that seamless transition between agencies ensures that key infrastructure programs move forward without delay.

He also announced that the retrofitted lanes along the C5 Santolan flyover in Pasig City reopened ahead of schedule as workers completed emergency structural maintenance carried out over the weekend.

The northbound lane of the flyover reopened to motorists last night. The southbound lane will be fully operational today.

Workers utilized the four-day holiday period to implement round-the-clock retrofitting and strengthening of the flyover’s structural components to ensure motorists’ safety.

“We ask for the understanding of motorists who were delayed over the weekend,” Lopez said. “This retrofitting was necessary for public safety. By taking advantage of the holiday break, we are opening the flyover as commuters return from the provinces.”

Emergency rehabilitation works along the Boni Serrano flyover have also been completed.

EDSA BUSWAY
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