Water allocation for Metro Manila reduced

MANILA, Philippines — Water allocated from Angat Dam to Metro Manila has been reduced amid a “super strong” El Niño, according to the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

Efforts to manage water supply are in place, with the NWRB setting the allocation to 44 cubic meters per second, down from 50 to 52 cms.

“Lowering the water allocation does not mean it will harshly affect consumers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. told radio dzMM.

No major water interruptions will occur and the adjustments are precautionary, he said.

Other water sources are available for Metro Manila and nearby provinces, such as Laguna de Bay, Upper Wawa Dam and Marikina River, he said.

“Consumers will experience normal supply. We are coordinating with water concessionaires so that the supply will be reliable and sufficient,” David said.

State weather forecasters said a “very strong” El Niño will be experienced starting this month and may extend until the first half of 2027.