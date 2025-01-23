^

P3.4M worth of shabu confiscated from 2 peddlers in Marawi

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 6:52pm
P3.4M worth of shabu confiscated from 2 peddlers in Marawi
The two shabu dealers entrapped by anti-narcotics agents in Marawi City are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down an employee of the Lanao del Sur provincial government and an accomplice after selling to them P3.4 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Marawi City on Tuesday, January 22.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Wednesday, January 23, that the two male suspects yielded peacefully when they sensed that they have sold P3.4 million worth to PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen during a tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion in Marawi City.

One of the two shabu dealers who fell in the entrapment operation is a member of the security force of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, according to Castro.

The PDEA-BARMM agents involved in the operation also impounded their motorcycle and mobile phones that contained numbers of their contacts in Marawi City.

Castro said the operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The operation was premised on tips by provincial officials who discovered recently the duo’s large-scale trafficking of shabu in Marawi City.

