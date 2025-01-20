5.4-magnitude quake jolts Batangas, affects Quezon City

The epicenter of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake in Calatagan that hit Batangas on Monday night, Jan. 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Calatagan, Batangas, at 6:43 p.m. on Monday, January 20, Phivolcs reported.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake's epicenter was 26 kilometers northwest of Calatagan at a depth of 74 kilometers.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, meaning it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

According to the earthquake magnitude scale, a magnitude 5.4 quake is considered moderate to strong, often felt in affected areas but generally causing only minor damage.

Phivolcs reported that Quezon City felt Intensity 3 shakes, which are considered weak ground movements on the earthquake intensity scale.

While no damage is expected, aftershocks may occur.