^

Nation

Senior citizens receive reading glasses in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 18, 2025 | 5:15pm
Senior citizens receive reading glasses in Cotabato City
Many of the recipients of the reading glasses from the social welfare ministry of the Bangsamoro region are elderly Moro women.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — At least 72 senior citizens from different barangays in Cotabato City had received reading glasses as beneficiaries of the Sagip Paningin Para Kay Lolo at Lola Program of the social services ministry of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and in nearby cities on Saturday, January 18, stated that the Ministry of Social Services and Development and the Glang Eye Care Clinic in Cotabato City together carried out the outreach activity last week.

BARMM’s social services minister, the lawyer Raissa Jadjurie, told reporters that the humanitarian mission was part of their ministry’s Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities Welfare Program.

The MSSD-BARMM covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

Radio stations in Central Mindanao also reported on Saturday that personnel of MSSD-BARMM implementing the Sagip Paningin Para Kay Lolo at Lola Program shall reach out to marginalized members of non-Moro indigenous communities in far-flung areas in the autonomous region.

SENIOR CITIZENS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6th Infantry Division welcomes new 37 'peacebuilder' lieutenants

6th Infantry Division welcomes new 37 'peacebuilder' lieutenants

By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 37 new Army lieutenants have been added to the community-based contingents of the 6th Infantry Division, supporting...
Nation
fbtw
LRT-2 suffers breakdown

LRT-2 suffers breakdown

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 broke down early yesterday, forcing LRT-2 commuters to ride other passenger vehicles to their...
Nation
fbtw
P1.25 billion allotted for hog industry&rsquo;s recovery from ASF

P1.25 billion allotted for hog industry’s recovery from ASF

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated P1.25 billion to help the hog industry recover from African swine fever (ASF)...
Nation
fbtw
P136,000 shabu seized in Makati drug sting

P136,000 shabu seized in Makati drug sting

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Four men were arrested after selling shabu during a sting in Makati City, the Southern Police District (SPD) reported ye...
Nation
fbtw
Sotto, Yap face off in court over &lsquo;Pepsi Paloma&rsquo;

Sotto, Yap face off in court over ‘Pepsi Paloma’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Actor and television host Vic Sotto and director Darryl Yap appeared before a Muntinlupa court yesterday for a hearing on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
License of modern jeepney in fatal Bulacan mishap suspended

License of modern jeepney in fatal Bulacan mishap suspended

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Luzon has suspended the license of the operator...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos turns over housing units to Yolanda survivors

President Marcos turns over housing units to Yolanda survivors

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday turned over 3,517 housing units to survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda in this town.
Nation
fbtw
7 reported missing off Cagayan

7 reported missing off Cagayan

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
A search and rescue operation is ongoing for seven people who went missing in the waters off Calayan Island in Cagayan on...
Nation
fbtw
3 Mimaropa police OICs assume posts

3 Mimaropa police OICs assume posts

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
The newly designated officers-in-charge (OIC) of the Romblon, Palawan and Puerto Princesa police have assumed their posts...
Nation
fbtw

Caloocan to ease traffic congestion

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The Caloocan city government is implementing traffic management strategies and road improvement projects to ease congestion and improve travel efficiency. 
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with