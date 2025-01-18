Senior citizens receive reading glasses in Cotabato City

Many of the recipients of the reading glasses from the social welfare ministry of the Bangsamoro region are elderly Moro women.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — At least 72 senior citizens from different barangays in Cotabato City had received reading glasses as beneficiaries of the Sagip Paningin Para Kay Lolo at Lola Program of the social services ministry of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and in nearby cities on Saturday, January 18, stated that the Ministry of Social Services and Development and the Glang Eye Care Clinic in Cotabato City together carried out the outreach activity last week.

BARMM’s social services minister, the lawyer Raissa Jadjurie, told reporters that the humanitarian mission was part of their ministry’s Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities Welfare Program.

The MSSD-BARMM covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

Radio stations in Central Mindanao also reported on Saturday that personnel of MSSD-BARMM implementing the Sagip Paningin Para Kay Lolo at Lola Program shall reach out to marginalized members of non-Moro indigenous communities in far-flung areas in the autonomous region.