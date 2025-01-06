LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2025

Catholic devotees hold their Jesus Nazareno images while attending the first Sunday Mass of the year on Jan. 5, 2025 at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Quiapo Church authorities have released the route for the procession of the Black Nazarene, scheduled for Thursday, January 9.

The Manila Public Information Office announced the route on January 3.

The following will be the route during the Traslacion:

Quirino Grandstand

Left to Katigbak Drive

Right to Padre Burgos Street through Finance Road

Straight to Ayala Bridge

Turn left to Palanca Street

Right to Quezon Boulevard

Right to Arlegui Street

Right to Fraternal Street

Right to Vergara Street

Left to Duque de Alba Street

Left to Castillejos Street

Left to Farnecio Street

Right to Arlegui Street

Left to Nepomuceno Street

Left to Concepcion Aguila Street

Right to Carcer Street

Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen

Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat

Left to J.P, de Guzman Street.

Right to Hidalgo Street

Left to Quezon Blvd.

Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge

Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church

At a press briefing on January 5, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stated that an estimated 6 million Nazareno devotees are expected to join the Traslacion.

In an interview with DZBB, Manila Police District Chief Police Brigadier General Thomas Ibay announced that the Philippine Coast Guard will implement a no-sail and no-fly zone along the Traslacion route.

Starting January 8, the Philippine National Police will lead a security operation in Quiapo, deploying 12,000 personnel. This effort will be supported by 2,500 additional personnel from other agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, before the procession, a *Misa Mayor* will be celebrated at the Quirino Grandstand. The mass will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.