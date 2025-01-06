LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Quiapo Church authorities have released the route for the procession of the Black Nazarene, scheduled for Thursday, January 9.
The Manila Public Information Office announced the route on January 3.
The following will be the route during the Traslacion:
- Quirino Grandstand
- Left to Katigbak Drive
- Right to Padre Burgos Street through Finance Road
- Straight to Ayala Bridge
- Turn left to Palanca Street
- Right to Quezon Boulevard
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Right to Fraternal Street
- Right to Vergara Street
- Left to Duque de Alba Street
- Left to Castillejos Street
- Left to Farnecio Street
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Left to Nepomuceno Street
- Left to Concepcion Aguila Street
- Right to Carcer Street
- Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen
- Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat
- Left to J.P, de Guzman Street.
- Right to Hidalgo Street
- Left to Quezon Blvd.
- Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge
- Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church
At a press briefing on January 5, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stated that an estimated 6 million Nazareno devotees are expected to join the Traslacion.
In an interview with DZBB, Manila Police District Chief Police Brigadier General Thomas Ibay announced that the Philippine Coast Guard will implement a no-sail and no-fly zone along the Traslacion route.
Starting January 8, the Philippine National Police will lead a security operation in Quiapo, deploying 12,000 personnel. This effort will be supported by 2,500 additional personnel from other agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Coast Guard.
Meanwhile, before the procession, a *Misa Mayor* will be celebrated at the Quirino Grandstand. The mass will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.
