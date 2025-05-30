SRA races to stop pest infestation

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has assured industry stakeholders that the government is doing its best to contain the spread of red-striped soft scale insects or RSSI in sugarcane farms in Negros Occidental and prevent the pest infestation from impacting the country’s sugar production.

SRA administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said RSSI have affected 186 hectares of sugarcane farms in the province.

Based on the latest SRA monitoring report, the infestation in at least 12 hectares is severe, mild in 50.9 hectares and extremely mild in 96.21 hectares. At least five hectares are categorized as recovering.

As of May 26, the most affected municipalities or cities are Bago City with nearly 60 hectares affected, followed by Murcia (43.62 hectares) and Victorias City (27.05 hectares).

“The affected area so far is not a big percentage of the total area, but we do not want it to spread further. We have continuing efforts to contain this, especially in finding the fastest and most efficient way of spraying pesticide,” Azcona said.

He noted that controlling the travel of trucks and farm workers across the island is among the challenges SRA faces, with the harvest season not yet ended.

“Once the harvest is over, it will be a lot easier to contain,” Azcona said.

The RSSI is capable of reducing the sugar content of sugarcane by almost 50 percent, the SRA said, citing a study conducted by the University of the Philippines.