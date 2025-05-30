^

Kanlaon border controls tightened

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Kanlaon border controls tightened
A screenshot from a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology video yesterday shows ash spewing from Kanlaon once again, which Phivolcs said generated a 600-meter tall ash plume from the summit crater.
STAR / File

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Authorities are keeping a close watch on 10 entry points into Kanlaon Volcano’s six-kilometer extended danger zone, where all human activity has been prohibited amid the threat of another eruption.

Raul Fernandez, Regional Task Force Kanlaon head, issued the order on Wednesday amid the increasing activity of the volcano.

Fernandez urged evacuation center managers to monitor the internally displaced persons to ensure compliance.

“There should be no human activity within the six-kilometer extended permanent danger zone,” Fernandez said.

Under the order, residents are barred from entering the extended danger zone even during the window period from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to carry out farming and other activities.

Fernandez said the suspension would remain until the situation at Kanlaon Volcano, where numerous volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, returns to normal.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology yesterday reported 19 volcanic quakes and sulfur dioxide emission of 1,374 tons. Phivolcs said this may indicate a plugging at the volcano conduit and may result in pressure build-up that could lead to an eruptive activity.

Fernandez said he instructed all personnel manning border control checkpoints in Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and in Barangays Biak-na-Bato, Cabagna-an and Mansalanao in La Castellana; Barangays Ara-al and Yubo in La Carlota City, and Barangay Ilijan in Bago City – all in Negros Occidental – to ensure that no one would enter the danger zone.

Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over Kanlaon Volcano.

