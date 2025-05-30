^

Nation

3 dead, six hurt in 5-vehicle crash

Emmanuel Tupas, Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2025 | 12:00am
3 dead, six hurt in 5-vehicle crash
Video image shows a wayward 10-wheeler truck veering out of control along Batasan-San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Wednesday night.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Three people were killed and six others injured when a trailer truck plowed into four vehicles in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Wednesday night.

The 10-wheeler truck was traveling from IBP Road heading to Marikina when the shipping container it was hauling detached and fell on the center lane, Quezon City Police District officer-in-charge Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said.

A dashcam video from a motorist showed the truck hitting a car before crashing into a street light and ramming three motorcycles, a Mitsubishi Xpander and a generator engine of a supermarket.

A motorcycle rider and a pedestrian died at the scene. The third fatality succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Six other people suffered injuries.

The truck driver, whom police identified only as Eruel, was arrested.

He told probers that he lost control of the truck after the brakes malfunctioned.

The suspect’s license was suspended for 90 days by Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza following the accident.

Mendoza said the suspension was part of a probe.

The truck’s owner was also issued a show-cause order to explain why no administrative sanctions should be imposed for hiring a reckless driver.

