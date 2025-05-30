^

DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte told him that his best option was to return to the House of Representatives.
MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who is seeking asylum in the Netherlands after he was accused of human trafficking and links to an offshore gaming hub, has only one valid passport, the Department of Foreign Affairs declared yesterday.

The DFA issued the clarification amid an earlier statement of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla that Roque has two or more passports.

Based on the DFA database, Roque was issued a passport in October 2019. It was canceled after a new passport was issued to him in July 2024.

The DFA said that Roque’s diplomatic passport was no longer valid.

“Filipino citizens can only have one active and valid regular passport at any given time. The only exception to this would be qualified government employees who may be issued diplomatic passports for use when traveling abroad on official missions,” the DFA said.

Roque has denied owning two passports.

